Pre-owned sector grows under Level 3 of lockdown

The total value of second-hand car sales rose 42% in June compared to May.

This is according to data from automotive classifieds portal AutoTrader, whose CEO George Mienie said the growth augurs well for the further restoration of consumer confidence. Vehicle searches increased to 43.9m in June from 39.9m the previous month.

The company claims that more than 25,000 used vehicles, tallying R7.3bn were sold during June, versus 17,000 in May at a value of R4.9bn.

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan Motoring, Mienie noted that searches in May 2020 were higher than the same month in 2019, saying he was positive that the used car market could achieve a sense of normality this year, albeit at the expense of new car sales.

“It remains to be seen whether these trends are pent-up demand or consumers ‘resetting’ their lifestyles.”

According to Mienie, vehicles in the hatchback and double-cab categories were shown to be especially resilient in current conditions, “with prices still holding their pre-lockdown figures and data indicating the fastest growth”.

“Delivery vehicles also seem to be very popular as entrepreneurs start businesses, even during this time.”

He offered four tips to cash-strapped buyers wanting to save money in tough economic times. The first, being a downgrade in vehicle. “This reduces monthly cash flow drains and potentially puts a lump sum in the consumer's pocket.”

Mienie advised trading “sideways” to a vehicle with greater fuel efficiency and less burdensome maintenance costs. “While the world is going green, diesel cars are still more fuel efficient and less costly on maintenance than their petrol counterparts.”

Shopping for new insurance quotes and exploring pay-as-you-drive policies, as well as a more conservative driving style to save fuel, were also recommended. With reference to the expedition towards digitisation in businesses, Mienie said dealership transitioning was more important now than ever.

“Many dealers think that merely adding online capture forms for things like finance, is becoming a digital dealership. This is only half true, to really save costs and become a digital dealership, the dealership needs to ‘automate’ the back end systems and many dealership processes.”

He said cars should be re-priced more regularly, with live adjustments akin to a stock market. “Being smart about marketing spend during these times is also very important. Understand the whole marketing funnel rather than fixating on 'advertising' and ‘leads’.”