news

Ford's quarterly China sales rise for the first time in three years

09 July 2020 - 09:25 By Reuters
A Ford dealership in Beijing, China.
A Ford dealership in Beijing, China.
Image: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Ford Motor Co said its China vehicle sales increased 3% in April-June from a year earlier, its first quarterly sales rise in the world's biggest auto market in almost three years.

Ford has been seeking to recover from a slump in sales unprecedented for a major global car maker in China, with sales sinking 26% last year after a 37% drop in 2018.

Company sources have previously said those sales were hurt by an ageing model line-up, a breakdown in relationships with its joint venture partners and dealers, as well as missteps by past management teams.

China sales for the second quarter climbed to 158,589 units, Ford said in a statement, attributing the rise to a stronger vehicle line-up including new sport-utility vehicles and locally-made luxury Lincoln cars and “strong demand following the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions”.

By contrast, rival General Motors said its sales in China for the quarter declined 5.3% to 713,600 units.

Industry-wide vehicle wholesale sales rose 4.4% in April and 14.5% in May and are expected to grow 11% in June, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said.

In China, Ford makes cars through its joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC).

In the US, where sales have been hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions, Ford's sales plunged 33% during the quarter.

MORE

Pre-owned sector grows under Level 3 of lockdown

The total value of second-hand car sales rose 42% in June compared to May
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi launches new service plan specially tailored for older vehicles

Audi has launched its new AudiSmart Service plan: an affordable service offering covering Audi vehicles six to 13 years old (or within a maximum ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Italy to introduce subsidies for combustion engine cars to help industry

The Italian parliament gave the green light on Friday to a package of incentives to encourage sales of state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor rumoured to come with powerful V6 engines New Models
  4. WATCH | Bugatti Chiron Super Sport breaks 490km/h barrier news
  5. How to take care of your car battery during winter news

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X