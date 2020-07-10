news

Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5bn investment led by T Rowe Price

10 July 2020 - 16:43 By Reuters
Rivian RT1 is on display during the New York International Auto Show on April 17, 2019 in New York, United States.
Image: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Image: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production in 2021, boosted its war chest further with a $2.5bn (roughly R42.1bn) investment round led by T Rowe Price, Rivian said Friday.

The deal comes on the heels of electric car maker Tesla's meteoric rise in valuation and the recent public offering of Nikola Corp. Both Tesla and Nikola are planning electric pickups to rival Rivian.

The new round takes total investment in Rivian to at least $6bn (about R100.95bn), including a $1.3bn (roughly R21.87bn) round in December led by T Rowe Price and including Amazon, Ford and BlackRock, according to investor website Pitchbook.

Rivian's latest fundraising was joined by Soros Fund Management, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Baron Capital Group. Amazon and BlackRock also participated.

