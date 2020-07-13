news

What exactly is Tesla's Battery Day, set for September 22?

13 July 2020 - 18:59 By AFP Relaxnews
Will Tesla be making a big announcement on September 22?
Will Tesla be making a big announcement on September 22?
Image: Robyn Beck / AFP

Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting and Battery Day presentation on September 22 with optional in-person attendance.

During the latter of these two events, shareholders will be able to attend the Battery Day presentation at which Tesla will introduce its up and coming battery technology.

Industry insiders anticipate that the company could launch a battery with longer life and provide a tour of the cell production set-up.

Though originally scheduled to take place last week but postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and California's present ban on large gatherings, Tesla announced on Friday that this year's annual shareholder meeting, the “2020 Annual Meeting'' and Battery Day will both take place on September 22.

While the company's delay appears aimed at being able to host the events in-person, it promised it “will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments”.

For those who wish to watch the events but are unable to attend, Tesla will be streaming both the meetings and the Battery Day presentation live.

More information on the September 22 programme will be announced as the date nears.

READ MORE:

Billionaire Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's

Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the ...
Business
2 days ago

Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5bn investment led by T Rowe Price

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production in 2021, boosted ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries on Thursday, sending its shares up 9%.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. Mercedes shows the high-tech interior of new S-Class New Models
  3. Three used cars that have increased in value during lockdown Features
  4. AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence news
  5. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X