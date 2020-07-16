AA #ExtendtheLicence petition expected to exceed 20,000 signatures this week

With its petition to #ExtendtheLicence fast approaching 20,000 signatures, the Automobile Association (AA) says it believes this is an important message from the public to minister of transport Fikile Mbalula to urgently extend the validity period of licences.

As of Wednesday evening the petition had already garnered 18,000 signatures since its launch on Friday, July 10.

“The support for this campaign has been incredible. We expected the petition to resonate with motorists but this level of involvement has been truly amazing. Given the support so far we expect the petition to pass 20 000 signatures this week, and far exceed that in the next few weeks,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.

The AA launched the petition to urge the minister to extend the validity period of licences beyond August 31, which is currently the cut-off date for the validity of, among others, vehicle licence discs and driver’s licences.

In early June, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) announced that “All Learner’s Licences, driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits (PrDPs) that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March to 31 May, are deemed valid and their validity period is further extended with 90 days from 1 June to 31 August 2020”.

The AA is, however, concerned that the concession does not take into account licences which expired after 31 May, nor the reduced capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) to renew driving licences, and of the South African Post Office to process discs.

In a letter to the minister on June 29, Groenewald noted that there are problems with the current legacy operational framework of the DLTCs combined with unforeseen circumstances such as Covid-19, which make it difficult for them to service drivers within that time frame.

He said the current National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) on which people must book appointments continues to be problematic and that centres may be closed intermittently due to Covid-19.