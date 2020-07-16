Kingsley Holgate Foundation adopts the new Land Rover Defender

After three years and more than 250,000km combined, famed humanitarian adventurers Kingsley and Ross Holgate have retired the world’s most travelled Land Rover Discoveries and moved into two brand new 2020 Defenders.

Since the early 1990s, the father and son duo have used various Land Rover vehicles, including 15 previous-generation Defenders, to deliver aid to those in need in every country on the African continent and beyond.

Land Rover’s off-road expertise has helped the Holgate Foundation conquer Africa’s most gruelling geographies in efforts to improve lives in some extremely hard-to-reach places. Now a new chapter begins with the most capable and durable Land Rovers ever made.

The two new expedition vehicles are based on Defender 110 P400 S models, which use 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines and efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to provide maximum outputs of 294kW and 550Nm.

Both of these vehicles have been customised to make them even more rugged. The team started with the fitment of Explorer Packs ­— one of four Accessory Packs available — which transform the Defender into an even more capable overland vehicle suited to crossing Africa’s harshest landscapes.