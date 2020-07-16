news

Nissan dealerships go virtual with new Shop@Home service

16 July 2020 - 08:59 By Motor News Reporter
Customers can compare, configure and purchase a Nissan from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Picture: SUPPLIED

To encourage social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nissan is enhancing the way it brings car showrooms into buyers’ homes.

The carmaker has grouped its digital and remote services under a new Shop@Home tab on its websites across SA, Middle East, Turkey and India. Services include ordering online, getting a quotation or requesting a call back. 

All the most popular services, queries and bookings associated with a trip to a local dealer can now be done virtually from the safety of your living room, says Nissan. This includes an interactive video call with dealers for a real-time virtual demonstration of the vehicle.

The buying process can also be completed online with the aid of a finance calculator and soon a pre-finance assessment will be introduced, as well as comprehensive service and warranty information.

Nissan SA will shortly be offering home test drives with a few pilot dealers, to support customers who prefer to a physical test drive. Also to be rolled out soon is a full virtual showroom experience which will provide a 360° virtual tour of the dealership and all vehicles.

Nissan Chairman of the Africa Middle East and India (AMI) region, Guillaume Cartier, said: “The digital space offers huge potential to revolutionise the vehicle purchase and ownership experience. At Nissan, we listened to customers during this challenging time and have developed a range of online features and services that allow people to choose, compare, configure and even purchase a vehicle from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

To experience the new digital service introduced by Nissan, visit  www.nissan.co.za/shop-home.html

