news

Tesla registrations in California nearly halve in second quarter

16 July 2020 - 08:39 By Reuters
Tesla's vehicle registrations nearly halved in the US state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell.
Tesla's vehicle registrations nearly halved in the US state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell.
Image: Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images

Tesla Inc's vehicle registrations nearly halved in the US state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell, a marketing research firm that collates title and registration data.

Most parts of the US were under government-imposed stay-at-home orders between April and June to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which affected production and caused a plunge in auto sales.

Tesla's only US vehicle factory in California was shut for some six weeks of the quarter.

The report released on Wednesday showed registrations in California, a bellwether market for the electric-car maker, plummeted almost 48% from a year earlier to 9,774 vehicles in the three months ended June 2020.

Model 3 registrations in the state, which accounted for more than half of the total registrations, fell 63.6% to 5,951 vehicles.

Total vehicle registrations in the 23 states from where the data was collected fell nearly 49% to 18,702 vehicles.

The car maker had earlier this month outpaced analysts' estimates for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, defying a trend of plummeting sales in the auto industry as Covid-19-related lockdown orders kept people at home.

Registration figures might not accurately reflect the number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter as registrations in the US typically take about 30 days from the time of sale.

READ MORE

What exactly is Tesla's Battery Day, set for September 22?

Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting and Battery Day presentation on September 22 with optional in-person attendance.
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5bn investment led by T Rowe Price

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production in 2021, boosted ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Tesla mocks short sellers with sale of red satin shorts

After surpassing Toyota Motor Corp as the world's most valuable car maker and stunning the industry with forecast-beating deliveries, Tesla Inc has ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  2. These are the 10 best-selling used hatchbacks in SA Features
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. Former Fiat engineer aims to put the brakes on Covid-19 news
  5. Volkswagen unleashes its fiery new 235kW Tiguan R New Models

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X