Covid-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailand's automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asia's auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift towards electric vehicles.

Thailand's auto-related businesses, which employ 900,000, are reopening after months of coronavirus shutdowns, promising relief for many laid-off workers.

But there's a catch: Thailand's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) could pummel the local auto industry because it is dominated by hundreds of parts makers, while EVs require just 10% to 20% as many parts as internal-combustion vehicles.

With an estimated one-third of a million jobs at risk, Thai auto-parts makers are scrambling into industries like medical equipment, a trend likely to keep reshaping Southeast Asia's second-largest economy after the pandemic passes.

“We are all worried ... this is a sunset industry,” said Kasem Tiankanon, manager at Siam Filter Products Ltd.

The Bangkok-based company has avoided laying off any of its hundreds of workers by offsetting the drop in orders from automakers with an increase in replacement parts. The company is looking to branch out into making filters for industrial and medical use and is developing a new kind of protective mask.

“We cannot just stay in the auto business,” Kasem said. “If you don't adjust, you'll die.”

Others moved to packaging and aviation.

“It’s a pivot to industries that use the same processes because there is already expertise in machining,” said Sompol Tanadumrongsak, head of the Thai Auto-Parts Manufacturers Association.

The coronavirus damage to car demand will crush Thailand's output by almost half to 1.14 million vehicles this year, research firm IHS Markit forecasts.

Parts makers, which account for about 80% of the country's auto-industry workers, have laid off 20,000, a number that could hit 100,000 by year end, said Manit Promkareekul, president of the Automobile Labour Congress of Thailand.

EV prospects are brighter.

Global sales will rise 6% this year to 2.3 million vehicles before exploding to 45 million by 2030, the International Energy Agency forecasts.