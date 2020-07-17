news

Fiat, PSA pick Stellantis as name for merged company

17 July 2020 - 10:04 By afp.com
The Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen merger will be finalised early next year.
The Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen merger will be finalised early next year.
Image: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen (PSA) this week announced they have agreed to call the group formed by their mega-merger Stellantis.

The tie-up, which was announced at the end of October and will be finalised early next year, will create the world's fourth largest automaker in terms of volume, and number three in terms of sales.

In a joint statement, the two automakers said  naming the future company was "a major step as they move towards the completion of their 50:50 merger".

The name is rooted "in the Latin verb 'stello' meaning 'to brighten with stars'", the statement said.

"It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands,."

The next step would be the unveiling of a logo for Stellantis.

"The name's Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies, while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger," the statement read.

The combined company unites brands such as Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati into a global giant.

While the parent group will be known as Stellantis, each brand will continue under its own marque.

European Union (EU) authorities said last month the plan would undergo an exhaustive investigation over concerns it might stifle competition.

The EU is worried about the merger's effect on Europe's highly-profitable market for vans, which are technically easy to manufacture but sold at good prices.

Apart from satisfying regulatory requirements, the companies said they still need to secure approval from their respective shareholders.

Subject to all customary conditions, the merger is on track to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021, they said.

Based on 2019 figures, the combined group would have posted 167bn euros (roughly R3,181,645,000,000) in sales, behind Toyota and Volkswagen.

Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months

The validity period of vehicle licences that expired during the lockdown has been extended by another three months, to November 30.
Motoring
12 hours ago

Kingsley Holgate Foundation adopts the new Land Rover Defender

After three years and more than 250,000km combined, famed humanitarian adventurers Kingsley and Ross Holgate have retired the world’s most travelled ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Nissan plans 30% cut in car output to December as virus hits demand

Nissan Motor Co is planning a 30% year-on-year cut in global vehicle production up to December as falling demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  2. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  3. AA #ExtendtheLicence petition expected to exceed 20,000 signatures this week news
  4. These are the 10 best-selling used hatchbacks in SA Features
  5. These were the 15 fastest-selling used vehicles in June Features

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X