Cape Town has third-cheapest parking rates in study of 65 world cities

Cape Town has the third cheapest parking rates in a study of 65 cities around the world, while New York has the most expensive, according to a new study.

The 2020 Parking Price Index was conducted by online car maintenance service Fixter.co.uk to reveal the differences in the cost of parking in cities around the world.

The US had seven cities in the top 10 most expensive cities to park in, including Boston in second place. Australia had two cities in the top five (Sydney third and Brisbane fifth), while the UK had one, London, in fourth place.

Cape Town, which placed 63rd out of 65, was the only South African city ranked in the study. Only Buenos Aires and Delhi had cheaper parking rates.

The study listed major parking locations that charge the highest prices as well as airports, shopping districts (both car parks and street parking), city halls, as well as sporting stadiums.