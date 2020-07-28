news

TV HIGHLIGHT | Wild in SA

Ignition's brand new travel and adventure show starts on August 15

28 July 2020 - 10:06 By Motoring Reporter
'Wild in SA' in the picturesque Swartberg, in the Western Cape.
Image: Wild in SA

Wild in SA is a brand0-new travel and adventure show.

From some of the coolest destinations that you've never heard of before to lesser-travelled gravel and tar mountain passes, as well as some amazing adventure sports, if you're an explorer at heart, you can't miss Wild in SA with presenters Tumelo Maketekete and Michelle D.

Only on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.

Starts August 15 2020

Watch the trailer:

Watch IgnitionLIVE on DStv channel 189
Image: IgnitionLIVE

