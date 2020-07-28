news

Volkswagen has paid $9.5bn to US drivers over 'dieselgate'

28 July 2020 - 10:07 By afp.com
Image: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

Volkswagen has paid $9.5bn (roughly R156,695,375,000) since 2016 to US motorists misled by devices installed by the German car maker to cheat emission standards, the US federal consumer protection authority said on Monday.

The international scandal known as "dieselgate" has tarnished Volkswagen's image ever since.

The automotive giant admitted in 2015 to cheating emissions tests on 11-million vehicles worldwide. Software built into motors made the cars appear to spew fewer harmful pollutants in the lab than on the road.

Owners of vehicles from VW or Porsche, a subsidiary of the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer, were given a choice between returning their cars for compensation or having them modified to comply with clean-air rules.

"More than 86% of those who concluded the claims process chose to return their car through a buyback or early lease termination," the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a statement summarising its final report on what it calls the "largest consumer redress program in US history".

The most important thing, the statement added, is that the redress provided was "sufficient to compensate consumers fully".

Since the scandal broke, Volkswagen has had to deal with numerous legal actions, both criminal and civil.

One of the last major lawsuits expected in Germany is that of former Audi boss Rupert Stadler, who is due to appear in court from September 30.

The total bill for the Volkswagen scandal is expected to exceed 30bn euros (roughly R577,897,250,000), including the $9.5bn already paid out in the US to compensate customers.

