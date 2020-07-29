news

Americans are driving older cars as workers stay home, economy slows

29 July 2020 - 09:11 By Reuters
IHS Markit said the average age of cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks in the US rose to 11.9 years as of January 2020 from 11.8 years for the prior year.
IHS Markit said the average age of cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks in the US rose to 11.9 years as of January 2020 from 11.8 years for the prior year.
Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Americans are hanging on to their cars and trucks for longer, pushing the average age of vehicles on the road to the highest level in nearly 20 years even before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from IHS Markit Ltd.

That is not good for emissions or safety, but it could give a lift to companies that manufacture and sell repair parts.

IHS Markit, which gathers and analyses data on a wide range of industries, said the average age of cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks rose to 11.9 years as of January 2020 from 11.8 years for the prior year.

Data for the period since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy are not final, but the sharp slowdown in vehicle sales is likely to push the average age of vehicles on US roads over 12 years, said Todd Campau, associate director of aftermarket solutions for IHS Markit.

"We definitely expect to eclipse the 12-year barrier," he said.

People working from home could put fewer miles on vehicles, allowing them to last longer, he said.

The average age of cars and light trucks has been increasing steadily for nearly 20 years, reflecting rising prices for new vehicles and improved durability that allows older vehicles to travel more miles with more owners before they are scrapped, Campau said.

The aging US vehicle fleet has been an issue as US lawmakers have debated economic stimulus plans. Proposals to provide government-funded incentives to retire older, more polluting vehicles, or encourage drivers to get new vehicles with more advanced safety technology have so far not gained much traction.

Manufacturers of repair parts and vehicle repair shops should benefit from America's aging and expanding vehicle fleet, IHS Markit forecast. The US has more than 280 million vehicles on the road.

Elon Musk says he's open to supplying batteries to other car makers

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries
Motoring
3 hours ago

PSA Group says strong rebound under way

Peugeot maker PSA Group delivered a profit in the first half of the year even as the Covid-19 pandemic hit revenue and said a strong sales rebound in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen has paid $9.5bn to US drivers over 'dieselgate'

Volkswagen has paid $9.5bn (roughly R156,695,375,000) since 2016 to US motorists misled by devices installed by the German car maker to cheat ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  2. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  3. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  4. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  5. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X