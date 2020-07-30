Toyota revving its engine for first locally-produced hybrid vehicle

Toyota's first hybrid synergy drive car on the African continent will be built at the Japanese automobile giant's Prospecton plant in Durban from the end of next year.

The Covid-19 pandemic may throw a spanner in the works but it's all systems go for the R2.5bn investment.

Toyota SA Motors CEO Andrew Kirby told TimesLIVE on Thursday that while the global pandemic had an impact, the plan to produce the new passenger-car model from late 2021 was still on track.

“We are sourcing tooling and machinery from overseas for the production of the vehicle. Of course Covid-19 has put some restraints on shipping and availability of some of the tooling but we have been able to fast-track most of those elements, so currently our plans are still in place. But we did have to put some special measures in place to work around the delays that came from the pandemic,” he said.

“There is one other risk factor for us. The risk factor is being able to bring some specialised people from Japan to SA to help us with some of the advanced technology, and of course right now that is difficult to do.