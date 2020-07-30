news

UK car output plunges to lowest level since 1950s

30 July 2020 - 08:54 By Reuters
Aluminium bodied Range Rovers in production at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull.
Aluminium bodied Range Rovers in production at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull.
Image: David Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

British car production fell by more than an annual 40% in the first half of the year to the lowest level since 1954 as the coronavirus pandemic shut factories and dealerships, an industry body said on Thursday.

Plants and retailers closed in March and only some gradually began to reopen from May with certain sites still shut and others not at pre-virus levels.

The hit leaves output at just over 381,000 cars, the lowest level since 1954, when Winston Churchill's government ended food rationing imposed as part of the World War 2 effort.

In 2020, the industry expects to churn out just over 880,000 cars, a third lower than in 2019 in what would be the worst performance for over 60 years, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

“Our factories were once set to make two million cars in 2020 but could now produce less than half that number, a result of the devastating effects of the pandemic on top of already challenging market conditions and years of Brexit uncertainty,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes.

But announced investment in the first half of the year rose from £90m (roughly R1,96bn) in 2019 to £485m (roughly R10.47bn) thanks primarily to Nissan, which is due to build its new Qashqai in Britain.

Alongside the pandemic, the sector faces the challenge of investing in electrification, the rapid decline in demand for diesel models and is worried that Brexit could create trade barriers with its biggest export market.

Some in the industry have sought a scrappage scheme, last introduced in 2009, to protect jobs after thousands have been shed in the last few months.

“We have a proposal,” said Hawes. “We think we can arrive at something which would be a net benefit to the Treasury.” 

MORE

Michanic brings car servicing and repair to your home or office

Online booking service dispatches mechanics who come to your door to fix vehicles
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela

The Blue Oval has taken the wraps off "Mandla", a special Ranger celebrating the statesman's life and legacy.
Motoring
18 hours ago

PODCAST | How AutoTrader's vehicle taxonomy database offers a wealth of used-car knowledge

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu are joined in the virtual studio by the CEO of AutoTrader SA ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news
  5. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X