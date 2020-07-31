See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them!

Despite tough economic conditions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, wealthy South Africans still have an appetite for ultra-luxury and super cars.

According to latest statistics from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), wealthy citizens have spent hundreds of millions on luxury car brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati and Porsche.

Last month alone, when the country emerged out of the hard lockdown and moved into stage three, Ferrari sold 16 brand new cars.

Naamsa’s head of trade, exports and research Dr Norman Lamprecht said Porsche, the German brand, led the pack with 109 units. Italian manufacturers Lamborghini and Maserati sold four units each while Bentley moved two cars.

“The trend is fairly similar to what happened around the same time last year. Rich people are able to buy the cars they want irrespective of the prevailing economic climate. People who are able to buy these types of cars still buy them.”

Ferrari sales executive Marcel Campher said the company was blessed to have sold 16 units in the current economic climate. Campher said Ferrari, which sells a maximum of 100 units every year, did well and better than expected in June.

He attributed the good sales, partly, to new entrepreneurs who made money during the lockdown.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”

The cheapest Ferrari, Campher said, is the Portofino which retails for about R5.3m, while customers with deep pockets can expect to pay up to R13m for the SF90 Stradale.