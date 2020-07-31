news

Tesla demand remained strong during pandemic with consumers shopping online, says Musk

31 July 2020 - 18:39 By Reuters
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk in a podcast released on Friday said that demand for the company's electric vehicles remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers preferring to shop online instead of crowding into dealership shops.

Musk, talking to Automotive News' Daily Drive podcast, said having a traditional dealer network — something the CEO considered in the past — appears increasingly unnecessary.

“We saw strong orders through the whole pandemic, we still had a good order volume,” Musk said. “I guess people are less inclined to want to go to a dealership, do the test drive and hang out in the lobby and that kind of thing.”

READ MORE

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng raises another $300m

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Motors has raised an additional $300m (roughly R5.09bn) from investors including Qatar's sovereign wealth ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler limits Covid-19 losses, sees much better H2

A small profit in North America helped Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to limit losses from the Covid-19 crisis in its second quarter, and the car maker ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them!

Despite tough economic conditions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, wealthy South Africans still have an appetite for ultra-luxury and super cars
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  2. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  3. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news
  4. REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener ... Reviews
  5. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X