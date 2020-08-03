Suzuki Q1 profit nearly wiped out as coronavirus hits India sales

Suzuki Motor Corp on Monday saw its operating profit nearly wiped out during the first quarter because of plunging vehicle demand in India, its biggest market which has one of the world's highest coronavirus infection rates.

Japan's No 4 car maker posted an operating profit of 1.3-billion yen (roughly R211,161,249), its worst quarterly performance on record. It was, however, higher than a consensus forecast for a loss of 38-billion yen (roughly R6,172,507,245) drawn from six analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Suzuki said it booked an extraordinary loss of 15.4-billion yen (roughly R2,502,022,372) during the quarter from virus-related factory shutdowns. It had secured 400-billion yen (roughly R64,998,036 ,920) in financing from its lenders to help it get through the pandemic, the company said.

The company declined to offer forecasts for full-year profit and dividends, citing uncertainties about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in coming months.

"In India, infections continue to rise significantly by the day," managing officer Masahiko Nagao said after the announcement.

"It's difficult to read how the virus situation will play out in India. We must monitor this carefully."

Global car makers are taking a big hit from the pandemic which has closed vehicle factories and kept customers out of car dealerships, leading to a drop in sales and production.

The maker of the Swift hatchback suffered a 64% drop in global vehicle sales in April-June to 263,000 units, led by a 82% plunge in India, which is struggling to control the coronavirus after taking steps to reopen its economy.

Sales in Japan, Europe and Indonesia also took a big hit, erasing profits for the company's automobile operations.

India accounts for just over half of Suzuki's global car sales, and through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the company accounts for roughly one in every two cars sold there.