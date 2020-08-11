news

China car sales surge in July, log fourth straight month of gains

11 August 2020 - 09:14 By Reuters
An employee wearing a protective mask and gloves looks over the display floor inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
An employee wearing a protective mask and gloves looks over the display floor inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images

China's car sales in July climbed 16.4% from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of gains as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Sales rose to 2.11 million vehicles in July but are still down 12.7% for the year to date at 12.37 million vehicles, according to wholesale sales data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The association expects car sales to fall about 10% this year barring a second wave of virus infections which could deepen the slide to about 20%.

In a promising sign for many global car makers which have invested heavily in electric vehicles for the China market, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) ended 12 straight months of decline with a 19.3% jump to 98,000 units.

“The sales growth shows NEV makers and customers are getting used to the new normal after the government cut subsidies last year,” said Xu Haidong, a senior CAAM official.

CAAM expects NEV sales of 1.1 million vehicles this year, a drop of about 11% from last year.

NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Sales of trucks and other commercial vehicles, which constitute about a quarter of the market, surged 59.4%, driven by government investment in infrastructure as well as tougher emission rules introduced this year. Sales of passenger vehicles rose 8.5%.

Car makers which have reported sales growth in July include Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp.

Haitong International analyst Shi Ji said that current levels of inventory in the industry seemed high, which could prompt dealers to offer bigger discounts.

READ MORE

Toyota's Q1 profit nearly wiped out as coronavirus erodes car sales

Toyota Motor Corp posted a 98% plunge in its first-quarter operating profit on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic halved it global sales.
Motoring
5 days ago

BMW loses almost $800m as sales slide during lockdowns

BMW expects to make a profit this year if demand continues to recover, despite posting a record loss for its car division in the second quarter after ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Honda sees 68% drop in annual profit as coronavirus slams car sales

Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday forecast a 68% decrease in annual operating profit to a 10-year low with global demand for cars expected to slide ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | VW dealer fined R100,000 for dud CD player Features
  2. Why you should insist on a spare key when buying a used car Features
  3. REVIEW | Ford takes aim at small target audience with retro Mustang Bullitt Reviews
  4. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  5. SA's Brad Binder wins Czech MotoGP Motorsport

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X