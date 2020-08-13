New Porsche Panamera is the fastest executive car around the Nürburgring

The new 2020 Porsche Panamera is just about ready for its public unveiling. Before those covers are officially whipped off, however, the Stuttgart-based firm decided to first prove its performance credentials with a quick visit to the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Because, well, why the (green) hell not?

So they stuck veteran test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel and told him to lap the gnarly 20.832 kilometre circuit as fast as he could. Aided by the new car's increased power output and more focused chassis — not to mention a set of bespoke and ultra grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres — Kern was able to clock a scorching lap time of 7:29.81 minutes. Thirteen seconds quicker than its predecessor, this achievement means that the new Porsche Panamera is now officially the fastest 'executive car' around the 'Ring.