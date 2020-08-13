New Porsche Panamera is the fastest executive car around the Nürburgring
The new 2020 Porsche Panamera is just about ready for its public unveiling. Before those covers are officially whipped off, however, the Stuttgart-based firm decided to first prove its performance credentials with a quick visit to the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Because, well, why the (green) hell not?
So they stuck veteran test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel and told him to lap the gnarly 20.832 kilometre circuit as fast as he could. Aided by the new car's increased power output and more focused chassis — not to mention a set of bespoke and ultra grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres — Kern was able to clock a scorching lap time of 7:29.81 minutes. Thirteen seconds quicker than its predecessor, this achievement means that the new Porsche Panamera is now officially the fastest 'executive car' around the 'Ring.
“The enhancements made to the chassis and the powertrain of the new Panamera were always noticeable during this lap on what is recognised as the most demanding racetrack in the world,” said Kern after his run.
“In particularly challenging sections of the track, the new set-up of the electromechanical roll stabilisation system remains consistently effective and provides the Panamera with incredible stability in spite of the bumpy track surface.
“Furthermore, the car benefited from the improved lateral dynamics and the increased grip of the new Michelin sports tyres. I achieved cornering speeds that I would not have believed possible with the Panamera,” he concluded.
The new Porsche Panamera range will be unveiled later this month.