Amazon signs cloud deal with Toyota

18 August 2020 - 08:30 By Reuters
The Amazon headquarters located in Silicon Valley, San Francisco. Amazon's cloud computing unit is expanding its partnership with Toyota to support the car maker's unit that develops services, including passenger safety-related, the companies said on Monday.
Image: unitysphere / 123rf

Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit is expanding its partnership with Toyota Motor Corp to support the car maker's unit that develops services, including passenger safety-related, the companies said on Monday.

Amazon Web Services, one of the company's fastest-growing, highest-margin businesses, would provide a platform for Toyota to manage, analyse and, in some cases, monetise data.

In the automotive sector, Amazon has previously partnered with automotive suppliers such as Aptiv, Panasonic Corp and Nvidia Corp, big transportation providers such as Uber and Avis, and self-driving heavy truck start-ups Embark and China's TuSimple.

