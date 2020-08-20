Festival of Motoring will return in 2021, dates confirmed

The Festival of Motoring presented by WesBank will return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 to 29, 2021.

Event organisers, Messe Frankfurt South Africa, are supercharged for the fifth edition of the annual motoring celebration. The festival remains the largest industry supported event.

The 2021 Festival of Motoring will focus on the celebration and achievements of the industry while highlighting innovation and aspiration for the youth of SA. The content and marketing of the festival revolves around these three elements. The core of the event remains the experiential platform provided for OEMs to demonstrate products and services.

Content for the event has been amped by the inclusion of five national motorsport events, an electrical vehicle village, a revamped 4X4 village and a gaming arcade. In addition, the 2021 event will implement a social investment programme, “The FoM Charity Drive”, allowing involvement from all participants.

“We are ready to roll out our extensive marketing campaign starting in 2020 to maintain momentum for 2021, for festival stakeholders,” says head of marketing Melissa Bender.

“We are also excited to kick off the campaign with a brand-new, fully-responsive website allowing visitors and exhibitors to keep up to date with the latest developments. Targeting and positioning is the golden thread that runs throughout the plan. The Festival of Motoring needs to serve as the industry catapult, to build and maintain brand value for our participants,” adds Bender.

Show director Judy Maharaj has applied a reinvention strategy for participants, taking into consideration the realities the industry is facing.

“In order for the festival to be truly representative of the industry, balanced participation is needed from OEMs. Our visitor is expecting a one-stop motoring feast backed by premium motor-tainment and that is what the MFSA team is working on delivering,” states Maharaj.

“While the pandemic has been an unfortunate setback for the events industry as a whole, we are optimistic and excited to celebrate the evolution of the Festival of Motoring. With 2021 being the fifth edition of the event, we are pleased to share that the SA-born brand is going global and a launch in the US is imminent. We will provide details of the international shows later this year,” added Maharaj.