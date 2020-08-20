news

WATCH | Land Rover Advanced Tow Assist makes reversing a trailer a cinch

20 August 2020 - 11:19 By Motoring Staff

Let's face it, folks, reversing a trailer can be an absolute nightmare. Especially in tight environments and especially when you have an audience (somehow there always seems to be a group of people nearby watching intently your every nervous move). This is why Land Rover went and developed something called Advanced Tow Assist (ATA): an ingenious new electronic aid that greatly alleviates the stress involved with backing up a trailer.

Now available on all Land Rover and Range Rover models, ATA allows drivers to reverse a trailer using the rotary controller on the centre console. The Terrain Response knob assumes the role of the steering wheel and while operating the pedals as normal, the system shows the predicted path of the trailer with coloured guidelines on the infotainment screen. This enables drivers to steer with ease as the vehicle calculates the precise level of counter-steering required to maintain the desired trajectory.

The system is better than using the steering wheel because within one field of vision, it steers the trailer along the desired path. This eliminates the need to constantly check all three mirrors and look over shoulders while performing unnatural opposite steering techniques. In addition to reducing driver workload, ATA enhances manoeuvrability and safety when reversing, and will alert the driver when approaching a jackknife situation.

Push play on the video above to see it in action.

