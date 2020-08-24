news

Rebound in global light vehicle sales is well under way

24 August 2020 - 18:50 By Reuters
Since hitting a bottom in April, car sales have seen a V-shaped recovery as economies reopen following easing of lockdowns, resulting in major car makers scrambling to ramp up production and boost weak inventories at dealerships.
Since hitting a bottom in April, car sales have seen a V-shaped recovery as economies reopen following easing of lockdowns, resulting in major car makers scrambling to ramp up production and boost weak inventories at dealerships.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Auto consultant LMC Automotive on Monday cut its estimate for a decline in full-year global light vehicle sales, citing a speedy recovery for the sector hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Global light vehicle sales are expected to fall about 16.7% to about 75 million units this year, improving from a prior estimate of a drop of about 19%, the company said in a recent report.

"Light vehicle sales were just over 90 million units in 2019, so the selling rate in July shows a market running at almost 97% of last year's total," it said. 

Since hitting a bottom in April, car sales have seen a V-shaped recovery as economies reopen following easing of lockdowns, resulting in major car makers scrambling to ramp up production and boost weak inventories at dealerships.

China has been among the strongest markets to recover, the auto consultant said, with the US seeing a tempered rebound amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases.

Western Europe produced a "normal" market level in July, while India and Brazil, though slow to recover, were now gaining traction, the firm said.

LMC remains concerned, however, about whether the pace of sales in July can be sustained through the rest of the year, as pent-up demand slows and government incentives expire.

"When job and business support schemes end, or are tapered, a renewed macroeconomic slump could emerge, damaging underlying vehicle demand," it said.

READ MORE:

Autonomous tech start-up Luminar to go public for about $3.4bn

Autonomous vehicle start-up Luminar Technologies Inc said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-cheque firm Gores Metropoulos Inc ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Germany investigates Porsche over suspected petrol engine manipulation

Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA is investigating Porsche AG over the suspected manipulation of petrol engines to achieve improved emissions data
Motoring
6 hours ago

Tesla seeks approval for sensor that could detect children left in hot cars

Tesla Inc asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to market a short-range interactive motion-sensing device that could help ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. TV HIGHLIGHT | Robert Marawa joins the Ignition TV family news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 118i Reviews
  3. Good news for motorists as fuel price is expected to decrease news
  4. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  5. Classic-car prices are setting new auction records Features

Latest Videos

150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
X