Honda to pay $85m to settle US states' probe into faulty Takata airbags

Units of Honda Motor Co have agreed to pay $85m (roughly R1.44bn) to settle an investigation by most US states into its use of defective Takata airbag inflators in its vehicles, according to a consent order made public on Tuesday.

The state probes are connected with the ongoing recalls of tens of millions of vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata inflators that were sold by Honda and other major car manufacturers over the past 20 years.

To date, more than 40 million US vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled because the inflators can explode when deployed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least 25 deaths around the world and nearly 300 injuries have been linked to faulty Takata inflators.

Worldwide, the Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major car makers, including Honda.