New drunk driving amendment misses the mark, says AA

Changing traffic laws relating to drink driving is meaningless and will be ineffective if current laws regulating alcohol and driving are not properly implemented and enforced first.

This is the view of the Automobile Association (AA) following the announcement tonight by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on the proposed changes to the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers to be reduced to zero percent.

The association said drinking and driving can be more effectively combated by reducing the allowable alcohol limits for drivers, and that the courts should impose tougher sentences on offenders. The current enforcement of drunk drivers will not stop those who regularly exceed the limits because there are simply no consequences for their actions.

A zero BAC limit is not going to change this behaviour, said the AA.

Although South Africa’s current BAC limit of 0.05% is not out of line with world standards, the crisis on South Africa’s roads demands a tougher approach. The AA is proposing that the 0.05% limit be reduced to 0.02% which is in place in many countries.