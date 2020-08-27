news

Electric cars to account for 79% of lithium demand by 2030

27 August 2020 - 08:25 By Reuters
Electric vehicles like the new Fiat 500 will dominate demand for lithium over the next 10 years.
Electric vehicles like the new Fiat 500 will dominate demand for lithium over the next 10 years.
Image: Supplied

The electric car industry will dominate demand for lithium over the next 10 years, Chilean state mining agency Cochilco said on Wednesday, accounting for more than three quarters of the ultralight battery metal's consumption by 2030, up from one third in 2019.

Cochilco said demand for lithium for electric vehicles had been muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, expected at about 75,000 tonnes, but would surge to 1.4 million tonnes by 2030.

Meanwhile, demand not associated with electromobility but with cellphones and other consumer goods would reach 377,000 tonnes in 2030, compared with the 242,000 tonnes expected for this year.

Lithium prices have been on a steady decline in recent years amid festering global trade tensions, the scaling back of electric vehicle subsidies in China and a wave of new production. The coronavirus pandemic and associated economic downturn has clouted demand, prompting some miners to put off near-term investments.

However, Cochilco predicted a rise in demand over supply would firm prices by 2025-2026.

It foresaw Australia and Chile maintaining by slimmer margins their leads in production, with growing competition from the US and Argentina reducing Australia's global supply from 48% today to 31% by 2030, and Chile's from 29 to 17%.

READ MORE

Scrapping of ‘monstrous’ road accident bill welcomed

Motorists would have been hit with 'massive fuel levy increase' to finance controversial RABS bill
Motoring
1 hour ago

McLaren unveils new lightweight vehicle architecture

Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive, on Tuesday confirmed the introduction of the brand’s all-new vehicle architecture, which will underpin its ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Key Hyundai affiliate aims to muscle into EV market as longtime suppliers turn to outsiders

As Tesla Inc accelerates the shift to electric cars, Hyundai Motor's loyal suppliers have increasingly turned to "outsiders" for parts - but now the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. New drunk driving amendment misses the mark, says AA news
  2. New 2020 Mercedes-Benz V300d is now available in SA New Models
  3. TV HIGHLIGHT | Robert Marawa to host new show on Ignition TV news
  4. These are the top 10 most sold used cars in SA Features
  5. Ford introduces new and more affordable Everest 4x4 New Models

Latest Videos

'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
X