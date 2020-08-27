Range Rover celebrates 50 years with a Savile Row jacket

The legendary Range Rover turned 50 this year. And to celebrate this milestone, Land Rover’s chief creative officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, teamed up with one of Savile Row’s founding tailors, Henry Poole & Co, to create 50 one-of-kind jackets.

Cut from a unique lamb's wool fabric inspired by the exterior paint colours of the original 1970 Range Rover (Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White), these bespoke jackets available for both men and women are tailored to meet each customer’s requirements.