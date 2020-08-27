Range Rover celebrates 50 years with a Savile Row jacket
The legendary Range Rover turned 50 this year. And to celebrate this milestone, Land Rover’s chief creative officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, teamed up with one of Savile Row’s founding tailors, Henry Poole & Co, to create 50 one-of-kind jackets.
Cut from a unique lamb's wool fabric inspired by the exterior paint colours of the original 1970 Range Rover (Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White), these bespoke jackets available for both men and women are tailored to meet each customer’s requirements.
“It has been a fantastic opportunity to work with Gerry McGovern and develop a jacket to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Range Rover,” says Simon Cundey, Henry Poole & Co MD.
“The cloth has been inspired by a heritage colourway featuring a Tuscan Blue lining and Bahama Gold under-collar, yet designed to have a modern casual twist, which can also be worn with timeless elegance. The comfort that comes with Henry Poole pure bespoke completes the pinnacle of Savile Row tailoring.”
According to Land Rover these 50th anniversary jackets retail for £3,245 (roughly R72,289).