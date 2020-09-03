news

Back your hero and you could win a Toyota Fortuner

Enter the Fortuner Challenger 2020 today to stand a chance to win big

03 September 2020 - 14:08
Sponsored
Who will you back in this year's #FortunerChallenge2020?
Who will you back in this year's #FortunerChallenge2020?
Image: Supplied/Toyota

In the challenge to beat all challenges, Toyota has lined up SA's fiercest athletes.

Cheetahs rugby star Junior Pokomela; Dakar hero Giniel de Villiers; fitness hero Mapule Ndhlovu, and obstacle course racing hero Hanneke Dannhauser, are all ready and waiting to show you what they've got. 

Who will you back in this year's #FortunerChallenge2020? Back your hero and stand a chance to win a Fortuner.

Visit the Fortuner Challenge 2020 website and all you need to do is back your hero and you could win big! Comment in the comments section on the with #BackMapule, #BackGiniel, #BackHanneke or #BackJunior. 

Enter now: visit Fortuner Challenge 2020 website.

This article was paid for by Toyota.

Compete with SA's fittest athletes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner

SPONSORED | Enter to win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner and cool gear from Specialized and Garmin
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Belgian slump leaves Red Bull's Horner with 'sour taste' Motorsport
  2. 14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out Features
  3. 10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models
  4. Hamilton sympathises with fans over his F1 dominance Motorsport
  5. This is the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in all its glory New Models

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
X