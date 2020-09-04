news

No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
04 September 2020 - 15:46
All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 were deemed to be valid and their validity period was extended for a further grace period, which ended on Monday.
All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 were deemed to be valid and their validity period was extended for a further grace period, which ended on Monday.
Image: Denis Droppa

Motor vehicle owners who did not renew licences which expired during the lockdown will “face the consequences”.

All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 were deemed to be valid and a further grace period was granted, which ended on Monday.

“Those who did not renew will face the necessary consequences. If it is a fine that's due then it will be a fine. It depends on the transgression and the type of licence that is due. If it’s a vehicle impounding, it will be that. Whatever the consequences as per the law, it will kick in,” said transport ministerial spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine on Friday.

She told TimesLIVE that there was a misconception that there would be a 21-day grace period after August 31.

“That's where the confusion came in. Usually, when your licence expires, you get a 21-day grace period. A lot of people were of the view that the same would happen now but the 21-day grace period was already factored into the extension. There are no additional days,” she said.

Motor trade number licences that expired between March 26 and May 31 are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period ending on November 30 2020.

All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire between March 26 and August 31 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended to January 31 2021.

Meanwhile, one private bank which offers the renewal service for some clients has a two-week backlog.

One client who asked not to be named said she was told that the turnaround time is 14 business days from receiving the documents.

She was told: “We aim to deliver earlier, however it may be delayed due to some licencing offices not operating to full capacity or having restrictions on the number of people they allow into the office.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Covid-19 closes 13 KZN driving test centres

Driving licence and learner driver applications or renewals will have to take a back seat in KwaZulu-Natal for now as 13 driving licence testing ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Drunk drivers beware: New zero-tolerance law will affect your insurance

The days of having a beer after work and driving home will soon be over – and that’s not just because of the lockdown restrictions.
Motoring
2 months ago

Aarto delayed due to Covid-19

It will take a while longer before reckless drivers start losing licence points
Motoring
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Belgian slump leaves Red Bull's Horner with 'sour taste' Motorsport
  2. 10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models
  3. 14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out Features
  4. This is the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in all its glory New Models
  5. Everything you need to know about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X