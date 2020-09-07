news

Volkswagen's labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs

07 September 2020 - 09:03 By Reuters
Volkswagen is not considering moving to a four-day work week, despite calls from Germany's largest trade union to make the move to help secure jobs.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volkswagen sees no need for a four-day week at its plants to secure jobs, despite a growing shift to electric cars that are easier to build and require fewer workers, the company's head of labour relations was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Germany's largest trade union IG Metall on August 15 proposed negotiating for a transition to a four-day week across industry to help secure jobs, against the backdrop of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis and structural shifts in the auto sector.

VW labour chief Bernd Osterloh told Welt am Sonntag newspaper that VW's existing cost-cutting plan, which includes reducing the workforce by up to 7,000 through the early retirement of administrative staff at its Wolfsburg headquarters, was enough to help it overcome the coronavirus crisis and other issues.

"At the moment we are not talking about less work," Osterloh said.

"With the Golf we had the (production) levels of last year in June and July and introduced extra shifts," he said, referring to one of the company's most popular models.

"The four-day week is not an issue for us."

Demands by IG Metall, which represents 2.3m employees in the metal working and electrical sectors, are potentially significant in Germany because they often set benchmarks for wage negotiations in those industries and beyond.

In 2016  VW set out a cost-reduction programme dubbed Future Pact, but the company has ruled out compulsory layoffs until 2025.

In July Osterloh said VW had no need for deeper cost cuts to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which dealt a severe blow to car sales.

