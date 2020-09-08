news

General Motors buys 11% equity stake in electric truck maker Nikola

08 September 2020 - 15:32 By Reuters
A hydrogen electric Nikola Two day cab in action.
A hydrogen electric Nikola Two day cab in action.
Image: Nikola

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was acquiring an 11% stake in US electric truck maker Nikola Corp, worth about $2bn (roughly R33.88bn), and will team up with the nascent company to make a pickup truck powered by a battery-electric system and or fuel cell variants.

Shares of Nikola, which competes with Tesla Inc's Cybertruck, soared more than 30% to $46.30 (R785.07) in pre-market trade. General Motors will receive $2bn in newly issued Nikola stock and will get a right to nominate one director to the electric truck maker's board.

As a manufacturing partner, the leading US car maker said it will build the Nikola Badger with either an electric battery or fuel cell electric variants. Production is expected by the end of 2022 and will have lower costs across other models.

GM expects to receive benefits in excess of $4bn (roughly R67.76bn) between equity value of shares, contract manufacturing of the Badger, among other perks as part of the agreement.

The companies expect to save $4bn in battery and powertrain costs over 10 years and over $1bn (R16.94bn) in engineering and validation costs.

READ MORE:

Electric car warning signals as Denmark calculates cost of switch

A rapid switch to electric cars to meet Denmark's ambitious climate targets will leave a massive gap in its finances, a government commission said on ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Volkswagen's labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs

Volkswagen sees no need for a four-day week at its plants to secure jobs despite a growing shift to electric cars that are easier to build and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined

Motor vehicle owners who did not renew licences which expired during the lockdown will “face the consequences”.
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models
  3. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  4. Williams waves her cars out for the last time Motorsport
  5. This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like New Models

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X