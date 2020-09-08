Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits $800m to help drivers switch

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by 2040, and it vowed to contribute $800m (roughly R13.52bn) through 2025 to help drivers switch to battery-powered vehicles, including discounts for vehicles bought or leased from partner automakers.

Uber, which as of early February said it had 5 million drivers worldwide, said it formed partnerships with General Motors (GM) and the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance.

In addition to the vehicle discounts, Uber said the $800m includes discounts for charging and a fare surcharge for electric and hybrid vehicles, the cost of which would be partially offset by an additional small fee charged to customers who request a "green trip".

Uber said vehicles on its platform in the US, Canada and Europe will be zero-emission by 2030, taking advantage of the regulatory support and advanced infrastructure in those regions.