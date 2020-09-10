news

Tiny, all-electric Citroën Ami is gunning for the TikTok generation

10 September 2020 - 16:30 By Reuters
The Citroën Ami is targeting the Tik-Tok generation.
The Citroën Ami is targeting the Tik-Tok generation.
Image: Supplied

France's Citroën has a new vehicle it hopes will reach a market most major car makers have not tapped - drivers as young as 14.

The French car maker's tiny two-seater Citroën Ami vehicle is powered by a modest six kilowatt electric motor, so under French legislation it can be driven by someone as young as 14 and no driving licence is required.

The vehicle has a 45km/h top speed, its bodywork is plastic and it has a no-frills interior. The 5.5kWh battery takes three hours to charge off a conventional 220-volt plug socket and you can expect a range of up to 70km.

But it has features likely to appeal to tech-savvy teenagers and is on sale alongside smartphones and video games consoles in a major chain of French electronics stores.

The Citroën Ami has a utilitarian cabin.
The Citroën Ami has a utilitarian cabin.
Image: Supplied

In France, to buy the most basic version will cost 6,000 euros (roughly R118,732). Citroën said it has so far taken 1,000 orders for the vehicle from customers in France.

“The first client who came ... was a teenager and his dad,” said Olivier Garcia, head of products for French electronics retailer Fnac Darty.

He said they were looking for a safer alternative to an electric scooter or a moped, the usual modes of transport young French people use to zip around cities.

“So that's a share of our customers that is not negligible,” said Garcia.

READ MORE

WATCH | Toyota-backed air taxi lifts off in first manned flight

SkyDrive SD-03 joins a growing number of people-carrying drones under development
Motoring
9 hours ago

Maserati returns to racing roots with MC20 supercar

The 325km/h Italian coupe is the first Maserati with scissor doors and a carbon fibre body.
Motoring
20 hours ago

McLaren offers new 'R Pack' for its hard-core 620R

If, for some weird reason, you think the standard 455kW McLaren 620R is still a little too soft around the edges, then you'll probably be pleased to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  2. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  3. Williams waves her cars out for the last time Motorsport
  4. This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like New Models
  5. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X