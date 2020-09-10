Tiny, all-electric Citroën Ami is gunning for the TikTok generation

France's Citroën has a new vehicle it hopes will reach a market most major car makers have not tapped - drivers as young as 14.

The French car maker's tiny two-seater Citroën Ami vehicle is powered by a modest six kilowatt electric motor, so under French legislation it can be driven by someone as young as 14 and no driving licence is required.

The vehicle has a 45km/h top speed, its bodywork is plastic and it has a no-frills interior. The 5.5kWh battery takes three hours to charge off a conventional 220-volt plug socket and you can expect a range of up to 70km.

But it has features likely to appeal to tech-savvy teenagers and is on sale alongside smartphones and video games consoles in a major chain of French electronics stores.