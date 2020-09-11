news

Nissan to issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt

11 September 2020 - 17:20 By Reuters
Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt (roughly R134.05bn) and is considering euro-denominated bonds, it said on Friday, as the troubled automaker looks to diversify its funding.
Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt (roughly R134.05bn) and is considering euro-denominated bonds, it said on Friday, as the troubled automaker looks to diversify its funding.
Image: Reuters

Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt (roughly R134.05bn) and is considering euro-denominated bonds, it said on Friday, as the troubled automaker looks to diversify its funding.

The bond sale is its first dollar-denominated issuance since its tie-up with France's Renault SA in 1999, a Nissan representative said.

It comes as investors have expressed deepening concern about Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5bn loss (roughly R75.4bn) this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.

Separately, IFR reported Nissan would sell some €2bn ($2.37bn or roughly R39.7bn) in euro-denominated debt. A Nissan spokesperson said an issuance was under discussion, without confirming the figure.

The company will sell a $1.5bn (roughly R25.12bn), 3-year bond with a coupon of 3.043%, and a $1.5bn, 5-year bond with a coupon of 3.522%, according to IFR.

Its $2.5bn (roughly R41.84bn), 7-year bond carries a coupon of 4.345% and another $2.5bn bond, a 10-year, carries a 4.81% coupon, IFR said.

Nissan had pledged to cut 300 billion yen ($2.83bn or roughly R47.36bn) from annual fixed costs and become a smaller, more efficient company. Japan's second-largest carmaker is trying to recover from a rapid expansion that has left it with dismal margins and an ageing portfolio.

Its business has also been rocked by the arrest of long-time boss Carlos Ghosn.

READ MORE

Tiny, all-electric Citroën Ami is gunning for the TikTok generation

France's Citroën has a new vehicle it hopes will reach a market most major car makers have not tapped - drivers as young as 14
Motoring
1 day ago

Isuzu D-Max wins 2020 Zimbabwe Car of the Year Awards

The Isuzu D-Max remains a firm favourite in Zimbabwe according to a recent poll in which Zimbabweans had to vote online for their favourite vehicle
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla shares bounce back after record plunge

Tesla Inc shares bounced back on Wednesday, a day after the electric car maker suffered the biggest one-day percentage drop in the company's history.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  2. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  3. REVIEW | Fire-breathing 2020 BMW M8 scares and delights Reviews
  4. VW ups the ante with powerful new Amarok Double Cab New Models
  5. This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like New Models

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X