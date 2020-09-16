GM to manufacture its own 'family' of EV drive systems and motors

General Motors Co is set to announce plans on Wednesday to put into production an interchangeable "family" of electric vehicle (EV) drive systems and motors, boosting manufacturing efficiencies as it transitions to a fully electric line-up.

The move, which follows earlier GM initiatives on next-generation batteries, comes as the Detroit car maker looks to build a vertically integrated electric car business, comparable to Tesla, inside its ongoing operations.

According to a GM media release viewed by Reuters, the car maker is set to announce that it has designed and plans to produce on its own five interchangeable drive units and three motors, which it calls the "Ultium Drive" system.

GM said its new electric drive systems, sometimes referred to as e-axles in the industry, will have a versatile enough power output to allow them to be used with vehicles ranging from beefy pickup trucks to performance vehicles.

GM already has some EV partnerships, such as with truck startup Nikola Corp , but has chosen here to design its own e-drive technology, rather than buy from suppliers that might be able to offer greater scale and lower cost.