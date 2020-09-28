news

Ford applies for German Covid-19 loan guarantees

28 September 2020 - 12:20 By Reuters
Ford Motor Ford would be the first major car maker in Germany to receive help from the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ford Motor Ford would be the first major car maker in Germany to receive help from the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ford Motor, which operates two auto plants in Germany, has applied for €500m(roughly R9,989,768,100) of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies like auto parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the first major car maker in the country to receive such help from the government.

The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's industry, struggled before the pandemic due to the shift toward electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt reported.

The company had no immediate comment.

Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis, close to the French border.

Volkswagen, Chinese ventures to invest €15bn in electric vehicles

Volkswagen AG said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest about €15 billion (roughly R299,709,888,000) in electric mobility in ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

BMW teams up with GridCars to charge EVs

Move will reduce range anxiety for marque’s drivers who go green
Motoring
5 hours ago

'They're trying to stop me', says unhappy Lewis Hamilton

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton accused stewards of trying to stop him winning by imposing time penalties in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, and said ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  2. Bottas wins in Russia after stewards punish Hamilton Motorsport
  3. SHOOTOUT | Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR vs Hyundai i30 N vs Renault Mégane RS 300 ... Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders Reviews
  5. Hamilton's record bid fades after double penalty Motorsport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X