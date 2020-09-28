news

Volkswagen, Chinese ventures to invest €15bn in electric vehicles

28 September 2020 - 10:45 By Reuters
Volkswagen is aiming to build 15 different battery electric or plug-in hybrid models in China by 2025.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen AG said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest about €15 billion (roughly R299,709,888,000) in electric mobility in China, the world's biggest car market, between 2020 and 2024.

With the investment by Volkswagen and its three joint ventures with FAW Group, SAIC Motor and JAC, the German car maker aims to build 15 different battery electric or plug-in hybrid models in China by 2025.

The Wolfsburg-based car maker will start making electric vehicles based on its MEB architecture at two Chinese factories from October. It will source EV batteries from CATL, Guoxuan and A123. 

