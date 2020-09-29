news

Jaguar Land Rover to use plastic waste in next-generation interiors

29 September 2020 - 09:39 By Motoring Staff
Econyl fibres will feature in the interiors of future Jaguar Land Rover models.
Econyl fibres will feature in the interiors of future Jaguar Land Rover models.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its future models will feature floor mats and trims made from Earth-friendly Econyl fibre. Created by Aquafil, Econyl is fashioned from recycled industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry, and those abandoned in the ocean — known as “ghost nets.”

Aquafil sources nylon waste from all over the world. In a single year, the company recycles as much as 40,000 tonnes of waste, with the recycling process reducing the global warming impact of nylon by 90% compared with the material produced from oil. For every 10,000 tonnes of Econyl raw material produced, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved and 65,100 tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent are avoided.

The Econyl process explained.
The Econyl process explained.
Image: Supplied

This commitment to designing sustainable luxury interiors using responsibly sourced and recycled materials is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission, with innovation helping to make environments safer and cleaner while offering customers a premium, sustainable option.

Currently, Land Rover offers a premium Eucalyptus textile interior on Range Rover Evoque while Evoque, Range Rover and Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace benefit from optional Kvadrat — a high-quality material that combines durable wool with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle.

READ MORE

VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko

Volkswagen SA on Monday launched its new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko.
Motoring
16 hours ago

China's SVOLT to supply cobalt-free EV batteries to GWM

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker SVOLT Energy Technology will supply a new, cobalt-free battery to car maker Great Wall Motor next year, ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT all set to shock Europe

The new and all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT made its European debut over the weekend at a special unveiling event hosted in the city of ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko New Models
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. Bottas wins in Russia after stewards punish Hamilton Motorsport
  4. Hamilton's record bid fades after double penalty Motorsport
  5. New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT all set to shock Europe New Models

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X