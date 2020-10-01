news

Jaguar, NTT team up with tech group on remote access software

01 October 2020 - 09:14 By Reuters
Berlin-based technology group IOTA is teaming up with Jaguar Land Rover and NTT Data in the launch of software that would grant consumers remote access and control of items such as cars and appliances.
Berlin-based technology group IOTA is teaming up with Jaguar Land Rover and NTT Data in the launch of software that would grant consumers remote access and control of items such as cars and appliances.
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Berlin-based technology group IOTA said on Wednesday it has teamed up with several large corporations around the world such as Jaguar Land Rover and NTT Data in the launch of software that would grant consumers remote access and control of items such as cars and appliances.

The software, called IOTA Access and developed by the University of Cambridge as well as a European start-up three years ago, also grants and revokes conditional access by individuals other than the user to the physical devices.

IOTA, which specialises in distributed ledgers — a technology similar to blockchain — has teamed up with British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, European chipmaker STMicroelectronics, and Japan's NTT Data, among other companies, to launch IOTA Access, it said in a statement.

Global companies are exploring blockchain applications to figure out different ways in which they can leverage the technology to suit their needs.

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed its partnership with IOTA in an e-mail to Reuters on Wednesday. Reuters also reached out to NTT via e-mail, but has not received a response.

“With IOTA Access, we have to focus on getting more to the consumer,” Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder, told Reuters in a phone interview late last week. “You want to be able to use your phone to access anything. Our phones should be our personal keys.”

Three other European companies were part of the partnership, Schiener said.

The product will be embedded in Jaguar vehicles, Schiener noted, as the British carmaker has a long-standing partnership with IOTA.

Using Jaguar as an example for this new software, consumers would be able to access the trunk remotely, for instance, to allow a neighbour to put a package in it that had been delivered.

IOTA's Schiener said STMicroelectronics provided the hardware such as the micro-controllers that enable the smart devices, while NTT helped develop the technology.

READ MORE

Tesla to roll out China-made Model 3 cars with cobalt-free LFP batteries

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is poised to start selling some Model 3 vehicles made in China equipped with cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on government to extend the driver’s licence renewal interval from five to 10 years.
Motoring
19 hours ago

SA's pandemic-hit car makers ask government to cut taxes on new cars

SA's car makers have asked the government to reduce taxes on new vehicle purchases as part of a proposed stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko New Models
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. We celebrate 10 cars manufactured on home soil Features
  4. Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn Motorsport
  5. Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years news

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...
X