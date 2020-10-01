news

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

01 October 2020 - 12:57 By Reuters
Tesla's Autopilot system has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment.
Tesla's Autopilot system has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment.
Image: Tesla

Tesla Inc's Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.

The Tesla Model 3's Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to maintain a driver's focus on the road. But it gained the highest marks for performance and ability to respond to emergencies, receiving an overall score of 131 and a rating of “moderate”.

In contrast, the Mercedes GLE's system, which had the highest overall score of 174 and received the top rating of “very good”, received a score of 85 for driver engagement.

The European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), which worked with UK insurance group Thatcham Research, called the assessments the first consumer ratings specifically focused on driver assistance systems - technology that automates some tasks, including acceleration, braking and steering support.

Safety and insurance researchers have frequently warned of the risks of consumers overestimating the systems' abilities, a misconception increased by some automakers calling their products Autopilot, ProPilot or CoPilot.

Tesla's Autopilot has been criticised by the US National Transportation Safety Board for allowing drivers to turn their attention from the road and US regulators have investigated 15 crashes since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot.

“Unfortunately, there are motorists who believe they can purchase a self-driving car today. This is a dangerous misconception that sees too much control handed to vehicles that are not ready to cope with all situations,” said Matthew Avery, a Euro NCAP board member and research director at Thatcham Research.

In addition to the Mercedes GLE, the BMW 3-Series and the Audi Q8, received the highest rating of “very good” while two models, the Renault Clio and the Peugeot, received the lowest rating of “entry”.

READ MORE

Jaguar, NTT team up with tech group on remote access software

Berlin-based technology group IOTA said on Wednesday it has teamed up with several large corporations around the world such as Jaguar Land Rover and ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Tesla to roll out China-made Model 3 cars with cobalt-free LFP batteries

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is poised to start selling some Model 3 vehicles made in China equipped with cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on government to extend the driver’s licence renewal interval from five to 10 years.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko New Models
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. We celebrate 10 cars manufactured on home soil Features
  4. Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn Motorsport
  5. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X