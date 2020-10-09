news

JLR is turning up the volume on noise cancellation technology

09 October 2020 - 10:46 By Motoring Reporter
The Range Rover Velar is one of the firm's cars fitted with Active Road Noise Cancellation.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover is rolling out its new “Active Road Noise Cancellation” system that has been specially designed to remove unwanted road and tyre noise from vehicle cabins for a quieter and more refined driving experience for drivers and passengers alike. 

Debuting on the new Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar, this innovative feature is capable of lowering unwanted noise peaks by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB – the equivalent of turning down the in-car sound system by four “steps”.

According to the US's National Center for Biotechnology Information, this significant reduction in exposure to low-frequency noises of up to 300Hz can help prevent driver fatigue on longer journeys. 

“Active Road Noise Cancellation,” enabled by Silentium’s Active Acoustics technology, uses sensors on each wheel to constantly monitor the vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed.

The cancellation sound is played through the vehicle's Meridian sound system, with the vehicle monitoring cabin occupancy to optimise Active Road Noise Cancellation performance for all drivers and passengers.

