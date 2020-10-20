news

Larson reinstated by NASCAR after racial slur

The driver was required to complete sensitivity training in order to be cleared for competition

20 October 2020 - 09:23 By Reuters
Larson was suspended for using a racial slur while apparently testing his microphone for the iRacing competition.
Larson was suspended for using a racial slur while apparently testing his microphone for the iRacing competition.
Image: Reuters

Kyle Larson, who was suspended by NASCAR and fired by his team Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during a live streamed iRacing esports event in April, has been reinstated, NASCAR said on Monday.

"Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country," NASCAR said in a statement. "Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted.

"Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021."

A six-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson had been one of the series hottest commodities until he was heard using the slur while apparently testing his microphone for the iRacing competition and immediately dropped by sponsors and his team.

Terms of Larson's reinstatement include conducting several speaking engagements spaced out through 2023 and continuing to take part in training and engagement classes.

During his suspension Larson spent time racing sprint cars collecting 12 victories on the World of Outlaws tour, which required Larson to complete sensitivity training in order to be cleared for competition.

While the path has been cleared for a return to NASCAR but has not yet been offered a drive.

"Apologising for your mistakes matters," said Larson in an essay published on October 4 on his website. "Accountability matters. Forgiveness matters. Treating others with respect matters.

"I will not stop listening and learning, but for me now, it’s about action — doing the right things, being a part of the solution and writing a new chapter that my children will be proud to read." 

Reuters

Trump calls on NASCAR driver Wallace to apologise after noose scandal 'hoax'

The US president on Monday appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving a noose found in the driver's garage ...
Motoring
3 months ago

NASCAR bans confederate flag from race tracks

NASCAR on Wednesday banned the confederate flag from all races as the sport moved to distance itself from a chequered past on race amid global ...
Motoring
4 months ago

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an ...
Motoring
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Ford Fiesta ST misdiagnosis results in R94k engine replacement Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2020 Nissan Patrol is unapologetically old school Reviews
  5. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X