WATCH | It's electrifying - world's most powerful supercar in action

Electric Lotus Evija silently but violently laps the Goodwood circuit at its public debut

20 October 2020 - 16:31 By Motoring Reporter
The electric Lotus Evija has nearly three times the power of a V12 Lamborghini.
The electric Lotus Evija has nearly three times the power of a V12 Lamborghini.
Image: Supplied

The Lotus Evija (pronounced "ee-vaya") is the world’s most powerful series production car, and it’s electric.

With an immense power output of 1,470kW it’s nearly three times as powerful as a V12-engined Lamborghini Aventador, and the battery-powered supercar made its dynamic public debut at last weekend’s Goodwood SpeedWeek in the UK.

To be built in a limited run of just 130 units, this R51m British beast can silently sprint from 0-100km/h in under three seconds, reach a 320km/h top speed, and has a claimed range of 400km.

Watch as the Evija zooms around the Goodwood circuit.

Lord March experiences the Lotus Evija at Goodwood SpeedWeek. Learn more about the Lotus Evija at https://lotuscars.com/model/evija

