China's 2020 car production and sales could return to 2019 levels

China's 2020 car production and sales may possibly be close to last year's levels should they keep growing in the fourth quarter, an official from the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

Wu Wei, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, was speaking at an industry conference in China's northwestern city of Xian.

At the same event, Chinese commerce ministry official Hu Jianping forecast that China's total vehicle ownership could hit around 280m units by the end of this year.