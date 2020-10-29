news

Ford sees full-year pretax profit, posts strong quarterly earnings

29 October 2020 - 09:17 By Reuters
Ford posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong US demand for SUVs and pickups.
Ford posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong US demand for SUVs and pickups.
Image: Supplied

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong US demand for pickups and SUVs, and forecast a full-year pretax profit instead of a loss, boosting shares in after-hours trading.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, who took over on October 1, is tasked with completing the No 2 US car maker's $11bn (roughly R179,423,750,000) restructuring begun under his predecessor, Jim Hackett, and has promised greater urgency.

He has also said he is keen to expand Ford's operations into related technology fields, including software, data, fleet management and electric vehicle charging.

Ford reported net income in the third quarter of $2.4bn (roughly R39,147,000,000), or 60 cents a share, compared with $400m (roughly R6,524,500,000), or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Ford's profit was $3.6bn (roughly R58,712,580,000), or 65 cents a share, topping the 19 cents analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

The company said it now anticipates better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, as well as a full-year pretax profit of between $600m (roughly R9,784,680,000) and $1.1bn (roughly R17,938,580,000).

Ford said in July that it expected a pretax profit of between $500m (roughly R8,153,900,000) and $1.5bn (roughly R24,461,700,000) in the third quarter and a loss for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.

In a conference call on Wednesday, Farley said: “We haven't fixed the issues that have held us back in our automotive business.” But he added that his leadership team has “a clear turnaround plan”.

The car maker fully repaid $15bn (roughly R244,602,000,000) in revolving credit loans and ended the quarter with nearly $30bn in cash (roughly R489,204,000,000) and more than $45bn of liquidity (roughly R733,806,000,000).

The company's adjusted EBIT margin in the quarter was 9.7%, with a full-year target of 8%. Ford's net margin in the period was 6.4%.

Ford began building the redesigned F-150 and the new Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport this month. The new full-size truck goes on sale next month, and, along with the commercial business, is key to Ford's growth strategy.

Farley said electric vehicles, including battery-powered variants of the F-150 pickup and Transit van, were “fundamental” to the company's future, including the Lincoln line and Ford's commercial vehicle business.

Ford shares were up 3.8% at $8.00 in extended trading, paring gains from an initial rise of 7% after hours.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy, in an earnings note, said, “We expect the stock to outperform near-term; indeed, we believe Jim Farley will drive incremental urgency and accountability at Ford.”

“We saw much higher demand than we expected,” CFO John Lawler told reporters on the conference call. “We also saw higher net pricing, particularly in North America.”

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz to buy 20% of Aston Martin

Daimler unit Mercedes-Benz is to lift its stake in Britain's Aston Martin to up to 20% by 2023, making it one of the struggling British carmaker's ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Toyota recalls another 1.52 million US vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million US vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January
Motoring
16 hours ago

2020 AA-Kinsey Report reveals vehicle parts are getting more expensive

The AA-Kinsey Report, released today, shows that though the price of some vehicle parts has dropped, on the whole prices are up from 2019 and are ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bugatti unleashes a 500km/h supercar — but you can't drive it home New Models
  2. The new 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is now available in SA New Models
  3. 2020 Range Rover Sport gets a new six-cylinder engine boost New Models
  4. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is a budget car star First Drives

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X