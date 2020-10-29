WATCH | World’s first street-legal flying car takes to the road

The Pal-V requires a gyroplane licence which can be obtained with about 30 to 40 hours of training. The company says that 80% of future Pal-V car flyers are new to aviation, and some of them have started the training for a gyroplane flying licence at the Pal-V FlyDrive Academy.

With its flying gear folded on the roof the two-seater is about the size of a regular car and has a top speed of about 160km/h from its 75kW petrol engine, with a claimed driving range of 1,315km from the 100l fuel tank.

It takes five to 10 minutes to turn it into an aircraft by unfolding its rotor blades and propeller. Then it transforms into an autogyro which, unlike a helicopter, has unpowered rotor blades. This means the propulsion from the propeller at the rear causes the blades on top to spin and create lift.

It therefore needs a runway to take off and land, and you can’t simply decide you’ve had enough of the traffic jam and take off vertically. However, the Pal-V does allow you to drive to an airport or air field, fly to your destination, and then switch back into car mode for the final part of the journey.

Once airborne, its maximum speed is 180km/h and it can reach an altitude of 3,500m, with a flying range of up to 500km with just the pilot or 400km with a passenger.

Hans Joore, test driver of the Pal-V, states: “When I fired it up for the first time, I really got goosebumps! All the effort that we put into it came together at that crucial moment. Hearing the vehicle come to life was just magnificent and driving it was great. It is very smooth and responsive to the steering and with a weight of just 660kg it accelerates really well.

“The overall experience is like a sports car. It feels sensational!”

