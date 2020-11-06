news

Toyota more than doubles profit forecast as China sales rebound

06 November 2020 - 08:33 By Reuters
Toyota doubled its full-year operating profit forecast on Friday as car sales rebound in China.
Toyota doubled its full-year operating profit forecast on Friday as car sales rebound in China.
Image: boggy22 / 123rf

Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its full-year operating profit forecast on Friday, as vehicle sales rebound in China from a coronavirus pandemic squeeze earlier this year that contributed to a 24% slide in second-quarter earnings.

Japan's top car maker said it now expects an operating profit of 1.3 trillion yen (roughly R198,203,040,000) for the year through March, 2021, up from the 500 billion yen (about R75,957,775,700) it predicted previously. Operating profit for the previous financial year was 2.47 trillion yen (roughly R375,307,361,000).

That topped the 1.25 trillion yen (roughly R189,923,319,000) average estimate for full-year profit from 26 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the second quarter, from July to September, operating profit fell to 506 billion yen (roughly R76,885,846,023) from 662.4 billion yen (roughly R100,648,434,240) in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations, as sales dipped amid the coronavirus impact globally.

Though still weaker than last year, demand has bounced back, particularly in China, the world's biggest car market. Toyota and rivals are pinning recovery hopes on winning business there as China recovers from the pandemic faster than other countries.

Overall vehicle sales in China in September increased 12.8%, a sixth straight monthly gain, though sales were still 6.9% lower than the same time a year earlier.

Toyota has seen demand in China increase for its electric cars and Lexus luxury brand.

A senior Toyota executive in China said in September that annual global sales of electrified vehicles could reach 5.5 million in 2025, five years earlier than initially planned.

READ MORE

Subaru SA’s new MD has bold plans for the brand

Andrew Marshall arrives at the helm with a desire to return the Japanese brand to better days
Motoring
1 day ago

New-car sales keep rising, but still down on 2019

Fourth consecutive month of improved sales are tempered by year-to-date decline of 32.5%
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Starlet makes strong sales debut despite VW Polo Vivo dominance

The recently launched Toyota Starlet has notched up some impressive local sales figures in its first full month of retail
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen shows off its new 235kW drift-ready Golf R New Models
  2. Toyota Starlet makes strong sales debut despite VW Polo Vivo dominance news
  3. Nissan's new Navara throws down the gauntlet to Toyota and Ford New Models
  4. New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB arrives in SA New Models
  5. Four things you should know about the updated 2021 Land Rover Defender New Models

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X