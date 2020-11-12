news

EV maker Rivian to start taking pre-orders for electric pickup, SUV

12 November 2020 - 10:04 By Reuters
Rivian is about to start taking orders for its all-electric R1T pickup (pictured) and R1S SUV.
Image: Ben Moon

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian said on Wednesday it would begin taking pre-orders for its electric pickup truck and SUV, with deliveries for both EVs scheduled for next year.

The launch editions of the electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV were priced at $75,000 (roughly R1,177,473) and $77,500 (roughly R1,217,447), with a 480km driving range on both models.

Rivian, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor, said US deliveries for R1T would start in June 2021, while the R1S deliveries would begin in August.

Pre-order holders will get early access from November 16 to configure their vehicle colour, battery range as well as wheels and tires.

Rivian is building EV delivery vans for Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 vans from the start-up, while Ford invested $500m in April (roughly R7,852,400,000) with plans to use the Rivian EV platform to build a new vehicle in North America.

